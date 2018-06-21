CLOSE
What You Need To Know About Instagram’s IGTV Announcement

Instagram dun’ changed the game again with their latest announcement. In case you’ve been on a social media ban or under a rock, Instagram debuted their latest endeavor, IGTV, that will rival Youtube and revolutionize the vlogging space.

IGTV allows content creators and business owners to capitalize on their Instagram following by building a channel similar to Youtube where they provide a visual experience directly where their audience is. It’s pretty brilliant.

So here’s what you need to know…

Do I have to download another app? If you choose. While there is a separate IGTV app, you can get the same experience on the Instagram app.

How long are videos on IGTV? Unlike the one-minute limit on Instagram clips now, IGTV allows you to upload 10-minute videos. Some verified accounts and influencers can upload 60-minute videos. Videos must be between 15 seconds and 10 minutes long.

How do I upload videos to IGTV? You’ll first need to create a channel to upload videos on IGTV, which you can do by simply tapping the IGTV icon on your profile page. For longer videos, you can upload videos from your computer.

Do videos appear vertical or horizontally? IGTV is optimized for the best mobile experience. IGTV is built for how you naturally use and hold your phone, so videos are full screen and vertical.

Why is it so innovative? IGTV is built on the Instagram network and creators are the channels; so you can watch people you already follow on Instagram and discover others. Move over Youtube.

While IGTV will challenge the Youtube’s platform, Instagram hasn’t figured out how to monetize views, which will keep Youtube in the lead for now.

“We are committed to helping [creators] build their careers and make a living doing this work,” a spokesperson told Recode after Tuesday’s presentation. “After launch, we’ll be exploring and testing ways to help creators monetize.”

What You Need To Know About Instagram's IGTV Announcement

