Adrian Daniel Captures The Essence Of Heartbreak In A Hypnotizing New Visual

The rising star gets love—and R&B—right.

Adrian Daniel, Roxanne single

Source: Courtesy of WMA

Adrian Daniel‘s incredible new album FLAWD put the industry on notice and now he’s back with a video you have to see. Just under three minutes long, the visual for “Roxanne” places fans right in the middle of a failing relationship. Adrian says he wanted to capture the headspace he was in while writing the song, which is about a romance coming to an end and how that messes with your heart and your head. “I’m speaking to myself thinking someone’s there but they aren’t—which is something we do as humans everyday when we have something on our minds,” he says of the captivating clip.

Directed by Carmelo Varela, watch Adrian put it all out there in a stunning and artistic video that has his rockstar style written all over it. Also stream FLAWD below if you somehow missed it a few months ago.

