With the 2018 NBA drafts on Thursday at 7 p.m. EST., tensions are high about which rising college player will make it to which teams.

Many favs such as Deandre Drayton, Mohamed “Mo” Bamba, and Trae Young are being looked at for teams such as the Phoenix Suns, the Memphis Grizzlies, and more.

But if none of these names are ringing a bell for you, no worries — Jimmy Fallon is here to help you out.

Check out his theme song-style intro of NBA draft stars and be sure to head over to ESPN if you want to know more about these great prospects!

If You Need An Intro To The NBA Draft Stars, This Funny Theme Song Should Help was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

