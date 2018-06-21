CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

If You Need An Intro To The NBA Draft Stars, This Funny Theme Song Should Help

Like 'Family Matters,' but with a much taller cast.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Iowa State v Oklahoma

Source: J Pat Carter / Getty

With the 2018 NBA drafts on Thursday at 7 p.m. EST., tensions are high about which rising college player will make it to which teams.

Many favs such as Deandre Drayton, Mohamed “Mo” Bamba, and Trae Young are being looked at for teams such as the Phoenix Suns, the Memphis Grizzlies, and more.

But if none of these names are ringing a bell for you, no worries — Jimmy Fallon is here to help you out.

Check out his theme song-style intro of NBA draft stars and be sure to head over to ESPN if you want to know more about these great prospects!

If You Need An Intro To The NBA Draft Stars, This Funny Theme Song Should Help was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading If You Need An Intro To The NBA Draft Stars, This Funny Theme Song Should Help

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Luke Cage’s Showrunner Breaks Down Season 2, Reg…
 6 hours ago
06.22.18
If You’re Indifferent About XXXtentacion’s Death, You’re Not…
 16 hours ago
06.22.18
Community Distribution Day -- Radio One Raleigh
Radio One Raleigh Food Distribution Day
 16 hours ago
06.21.18
SMH: Airline Exposed For Pulling This Petty Move…
 16 hours ago
06.22.18
Melania Trump Tells Us How She Really Feels…
 17 hours ago
06.22.18
What You Need To Know About Instagram’s IGTV…
 17 hours ago
06.22.18
Yes: Mary J. Blige Will Star In Movie…
 18 hours ago
06.21.18
Janet Jackson Reveals Struggle With Depression
 19 hours ago
06.22.18
10 items
10 Movies That Still Make Every Millennial Shed…
 20 hours ago
06.22.18
Watch: Jaden Smith Takes It To Tokyo For…
 20 hours ago
06.22.18
Watch: Pete Davidson Gushes About His Engagement To…
 21 hours ago
06.22.18
Real Friends: Kanye West And Virgil Abloh Share…
 21 hours ago
06.22.18
If You Need An Intro To The NBA…
 21 hours ago
06.22.18
Adrian Daniel Captures The Essence Of Heartbreak In…
 22 hours ago
06.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close