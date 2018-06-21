Pete Davidson was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, and this was the first real, public confirmation for fans that he and Ariana Grande are really engaged.

When asked about the engagement, Davidson kept things high-energy, explaining his newfound love in a way nobody else would. He told Fallon: “I feel like I won a contest. It’s so sick . . . It’s f***ing lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit.” He also referred to himself as a “lucky motherf**ker.”

Watch: Pete Davidson Gushes About His Engagement To Ariana Grande Being “F***ing Lit” was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

