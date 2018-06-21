CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Jaden Smith Takes It To Tokyo For The “Ghost” Official Music Video

Tokyo never looked so lit

2 reads
Leave a comment
MTV EMA's 2016 - VIP Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Jaden Smith takes us all on a trip to Tokyo in his new music video for “Ghost.”

The follow-up to Smith’s SYRE is due for release next month, and was influenced by some key JAY-Z advice. “I decided to talk to Hov and he told me he thought the album was cool and he said as I got older I would space out my verses more and I’d say more with less,” Jaden told the Fader on Thursday when dropping off the “Ghost” video. “That’s the total inspiration behind my next album.”

And if you want to get a feel for this next Hov-inspired album, peep the official video for his song “Ghost” below and catch the vibe.

Watch: Jaden Smith Takes It To Tokyo For The “Ghost” Official Music Video was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Watch: Jaden Smith Takes It To Tokyo For The “Ghost” Official Music Video

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Luke Cage’s Showrunner Breaks Down Season 2, Reg…
 6 hours ago
06.22.18
If You’re Indifferent About XXXtentacion’s Death, You’re Not…
 16 hours ago
06.22.18
Community Distribution Day -- Radio One Raleigh
Radio One Raleigh Food Distribution Day
 16 hours ago
06.21.18
SMH: Airline Exposed For Pulling This Petty Move…
 16 hours ago
06.22.18
Melania Trump Tells Us How She Really Feels…
 17 hours ago
06.22.18
What You Need To Know About Instagram’s IGTV…
 17 hours ago
06.22.18
Yes: Mary J. Blige Will Star In Movie…
 18 hours ago
06.21.18
Janet Jackson Reveals Struggle With Depression
 19 hours ago
06.22.18
10 items
10 Movies That Still Make Every Millennial Shed…
 20 hours ago
06.22.18
Watch: Jaden Smith Takes It To Tokyo For…
 20 hours ago
06.22.18
Watch: Pete Davidson Gushes About His Engagement To…
 21 hours ago
06.22.18
Real Friends: Kanye West And Virgil Abloh Share…
 21 hours ago
06.22.18
If You Need An Intro To The NBA…
 21 hours ago
06.22.18
Adrian Daniel Captures The Essence Of Heartbreak In…
 22 hours ago
06.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close