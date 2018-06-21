CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Yes: Mary J. Blige Will Star In Movie About Cops Being Haunted After Killing Black Kid

Prepare yourself for another horror movie about race.

3 reads
Leave a comment
90th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon - Arrivals

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty

Mary J. Blige will be seeing ghosts in her next movie project.

According to Variety, he Mudbound star has just signed on for the new flick Body Cam.

It’s a horror-thriller that tells the story of several LAPD officers who are haunted by a malevolent spirit. Their haunting is tied to the murder of a Black kid by two White police officers — all of which was captured on body cam footage that was destroyed in a cover-up.

Mary J. will play a police officer who starts to see visions and investigates the cover-up.

Malik Vitthal, who directed the John Boyega-led Imperial Dreams, is set to direct Body Cam, while the script has gone through rewrites from John Ridley (12 Years A Slave) and Nick McCarthy from a script originally penned by Richmond Riedel.

The Get Out-esque movie could be another big move for Mary J. Blige following her Oscar nomination for her role in Mudbound. Along with Body Cam, she’ll also be starring in the Netflix show The Umbrella Academy. 

Seems like M.J. is taking on the industry full steam and we’re totally here for it!

Yes: Mary J. Blige Will Star In Movie About Cops Being Haunted After Killing Black Kid was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Yes: Mary J. Blige Will Star In Movie About Cops Being Haunted After Killing Black Kid

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Community Distribution Day -- Radio One Raleigh
Radio One Raleigh Food Distribution Day
 3 hours ago
06.21.18
Yes: Mary J. Blige Will Star In Movie…
 5 hours ago
06.21.18
10 items
10 Movies That Still Make Every Millennial Shed…
 7 hours ago
06.21.18
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Rockets Fans Are Slamming Ayesha Curry’s Restaurant And…
 10 hours ago
06.21.18
22 items
Bare Baes: 22 Selfies Of Celebrities Without Makeup
 12 hours ago
06.21.18
USA - 'Fantastic Four' Premiere In New York
Watch: Michael B. Jordan Attempts to Rewrite History…
 13 hours ago
06.21.18
Black Music Month : Stevie Wonder
 14 hours ago
06.21.18
Kamala Harris To Tour California Immigration Detention Center
 16 hours ago
06.21.18
New Scam Alert! You Won’t Be NIKE’s New…
 1 day ago
06.21.18
LOL: This Burglar Thought He Was Ethan Hunt…
 1 day ago
06.21.18
Teyana Taylor Is Bringing That Fire To The…
 1 day ago
06.21.18
Oooo: Instagram Could Be Coming For YouTube’s Wig…
 1 day ago
06.21.18
On World Refugee Day Kimora Lee Simmons Brings…
 1 day ago
06.21.18
Meme-Worthy: Photo Of Young Thug Concentrating Goes Viral
 1 day ago
06.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close