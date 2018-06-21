Kids Ages 13-18 Can Go To Jr. Police Academy In Rocky Mount

The Rocky Mount Police Department will provide practical teaching and training sessions during its 18th annual Junior Police Academy.

The sessions will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 25-29 and July 23-27.

Participants will learn about various law enforcement issues including domestic violence, drunk driving, collecting evidence, physical fitness and more.

The Junior Police Academy is open to boys and girls ages 13-18, and the cost of the week-long camp is $35. There are 20 spots available for each session.

“We try to make it fun but also make it a learning experience,” Rocky Mount Police Department Community Services Supervisor Yvette Jones said. “The participants will always learn something and then do something hands on while there.”

Jones said there will be a physical fitness competition, a traffic obstacle course and mock crime scene investigation scenarios. Participants also will have the chance to role play with the hopes of diffusing or resolving domestic violence situations.

Awards will be given to the winners of each competition.

Academy participants also will visit jail facilities in Nash and Edgecombe counties.

The goal of the camp is to allow participants to learn about law enforcement procedures and spend time with those who carry out those duties within the confines of a fun environment.

For more information on the Junior Police Academy, or to complete an application, call 252-972-1436.

