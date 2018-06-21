CLOSE
Blac Chyna Dumps Her Teenage Boyfriend, Twitter Reacts

Shocking...

Blac Chyna gets into her white Ferrari while out and about

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Blac Chyna is no longer dating 18-year-old YBN Almighty Jay and according to reports it’s all because of his wandering eye. TMZ states Chyna was upset over the fact that Jay was “slipping into a few girls’ DMs,” adding “She also claims he was hanging out with several chicks after performances.”

We’re not sure what Chyna expected from a relationship with an 18-year-old (if you can even call it that?) but the site reports she has kicked him to the curb over the aforementioned issues, recent arguments, and rumors that he has a baby on the way. Now what’s she going to do about that tattoo of his name on her arm? See below.

Hit the flip for the best reactions from social media.

