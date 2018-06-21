You Probably Won’t Believe What G-Baby From ‘Hardball’ Looks Like Now

It’s been almost 20 years since Hardball hit theaters and became everyone’s favorite movie to quote. But with a movie that touching, it always feels as if you’re watching it for the first time, every time.
It’s no secret that G-baby was everyone’s favorite character, hands down. His death in the film is still enough to make a grown made shed a tear. (Sorry for the spoiler alert, but if you haven’t seen Hardball yet, you deserve).
But is it just us, or does it seem like the actor who played G-baby, Dewayne Warren, dropped off the Earth after starring in the classic film? Well, fortunately for us, he didn’t — and he’s alive and well on Instagram.
The 26 year old is also a dad to a beautiful 7-year old young queen:
Feeling old yet?
90’s babies — we’re getting up there.
