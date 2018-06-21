CLOSE
You Probably Won’t Believe What G-Baby From ‘Hardball’ Looks Like Now

Baseball in a Glove

Source: Ryan McVay / Getty

It’s been almost 20 years since Hardball hit theaters and became everyone’s favorite movie to quote. But with a movie that touching, it always feels as if you’re watching it for the first time, every time.

 

It’s no secret that G-baby was everyone’s favorite character, hands down. His death in the film is still enough to make a grown made shed a tear. (Sorry for the spoiler alert, but if you haven’t seen Hardball yet, you deserve).

 

But is it just us, or does it seem like the actor who played G-baby, Dewayne Warren, dropped off the Earth after starring in the classic film? Well, fortunately for us, he didn’t — and he’s alive and well on Instagram.

We need to get him back in movies @dewayne.warren

A post shared by Pop’s Culture📌 (@talk2pops) on

 

 

The 26 year old is also a dad to a beautiful 7-year old young queen:

Happy New Years from my family to yours!!

A post shared by Dewayne Warren (@dewayne.warren) on

🤯

A post shared by Dewayne Warren (@dewayne.warren) on

 

Feeling old yet?

Pull Up On The Kid.

A post shared by Dewayne Warren (@dewayne.warren) on

 

90’s babies — we’re getting up there.

via GIPHY

You Probably Won't Believe What G-Baby From 'Hardball' Looks Like Now was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

