World’s Largest Swim Lesson – Register This Morning

You still have time to register your child this morning for the World’s Largest Swim Lesson at Optimist Park Pool in Raleigh… but you have to get there by 11am to register. With drowning being one of the top reasons for deaths during the summer months… Optimist Park wants to bring awareness that “swim lessons saves lives.”

On Thursday, June 21, tens of thousands of kids and adults at aquatic facilities around the world will unite for the ninth year in a row to make noise that Swimming Lessons Save Lives. A global event, The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson (WLSL), will take place over the course of 24 hours at an estimated 600 locations in more than 20 countries.

Optimist Pool is joining Team WLSL in their mission to spread the message Swimming Lessons Save Lives to one billion kids and adults by 2019.

Optimist Pool will be serving as an official Host Location Facility for the WLSL 2018 event. The event will take place at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 21. You may register online via RecLink or on-site at Optimist Pool. Please arrive by 11:45 a.m. the day of the lesson. We look forward to seeing you and set a new record!

WHEN:

Jun 21, 2018

11:45 am

WHERE:

Optimist Pool

5902 Whittier Drive

Raleigh, NC 27609

