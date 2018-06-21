CLOSE
1st Day Of Summer Bring Hot Temps

Welcome to the 1st day of summer and “summer solstice”, which is the longest day of the year… and locally the heat is on.

Today will mimic Wednesday, with hot temperatures and a chance for afternoon storms.

Highs will be in the mid-90s on Thursday, and the day will be mostly sunny with some clouds. The greatest chance for rain comes after lunchtime, and, like Wednesday, any storms that do appear will be isolated, with heavy rain possible at times.

Read more at WRAL.com.

 

