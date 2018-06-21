CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jesse Williams Ordered To Pay $100,000 A Month In Child Support

The court order doubles the amount of money Williams will have to fork over to his ex-wife to care for their two children.

0 reads
Leave a comment
The Paley Center For Media's 34th Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Grey's Anatomy' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

The financial fall-out from actor/activist Jesse Williams’ split from Aryan Drake-Lee is netting out to be a pricey one.

Drake-Lee took her former husband back to court, where he was ordered to double the child support payments he was sending his ex-wife and two kids, TMZ reports.

Jesse will know hand over $100,000 in child support of his $521,000 per month income, according to court docs. His lawyers allegedly argued that the previous $50K price tag should cover spousal and child support, but courts separate the financial cost of the two responsibilities.

Jesse and Aryn share two children, Maceo, 2 and Sadie, 4. The pair was together for 13 years.

SOURCE: TMZ

 

RELATED LINKS

Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To Court For More Child Support

From Maé Bérénice Méité To Jesse Owens: 18 Iconic Olympic Fashion Moments

Jesse Williams Accused Of Violating Custody Agreement

Jesse Williams Ordered To Pay $100,000 A Month In Child Support was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Jesse Williams Ordered To Pay $100,000 A Month In Child Support

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Luke Cage’s Showrunner Breaks Down Season 2, Reg…
 6 hours ago
06.22.18
If You’re Indifferent About XXXtentacion’s Death, You’re Not…
 16 hours ago
06.22.18
Community Distribution Day -- Radio One Raleigh
Radio One Raleigh Food Distribution Day
 16 hours ago
06.21.18
SMH: Airline Exposed For Pulling This Petty Move…
 16 hours ago
06.22.18
Melania Trump Tells Us How She Really Feels…
 17 hours ago
06.22.18
What You Need To Know About Instagram’s IGTV…
 17 hours ago
06.22.18
Yes: Mary J. Blige Will Star In Movie…
 18 hours ago
06.21.18
Janet Jackson Reveals Struggle With Depression
 19 hours ago
06.22.18
10 items
10 Movies That Still Make Every Millennial Shed…
 20 hours ago
06.22.18
Watch: Jaden Smith Takes It To Tokyo For…
 20 hours ago
06.22.18
Watch: Pete Davidson Gushes About His Engagement To…
 21 hours ago
06.22.18
Real Friends: Kanye West And Virgil Abloh Share…
 21 hours ago
06.22.18
If You Need An Intro To The NBA…
 21 hours ago
06.22.18
Adrian Daniel Captures The Essence Of Heartbreak In…
 22 hours ago
06.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close