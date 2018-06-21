CLOSE
Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

#SayHerName: Woman Shot And Killed By Boyfriend Outside Family Dollar Over $36

Authorities claim that Loreal Goode, 32, was killed because she refused to give Brian Clay money to get his TV back from a pawn shop.

0 reads
Leave a comment
USA, Illinois, Chicago, police car driving along street, side view.

Source: Andrew Leyerle / Getty

A St. Louis woman was shot in the head by her boyfriend in a local Family Dollar parking lot, prosecutors claim.

According to KPLR News, last week police found Loreal Goode, 32, dead in the parking lot from a single gunshot wound to her head. Soon after, her boyfriend of six years Brian Clay, 42, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was denied bail.

Authorities believe that the shooting happened inside Goode’s car as a result from Clay wanting Goode to bring him to a pawn shop and give him $36 so he could buy back his television. When Goode refused because she had bills to pay, Clay allegedly shot her and then stole her cellphone, debit card and car after throwing Loreal’s body out of the car.

“My daughter didn’t deserve this,” Goode’s mother, Joann Goode, told the St. Louis Dispatch reported a day after the shooting. “She didn’t deserve to go out like this.”

Family members claim that Goode’s 14-year-old daughter, Noel, witnessed the shooting as she sat in the backseat of the car.

“My grandbaby was screaming: ‘Please don’t do it. Please don’t do it, for me if you don’t do it for anybody else.”

Loreal’s mother also said she never expected for her daughter’s boyfriend to be violent.

“He always said: ‘I would never put my hands on her,’” Goode said. “He seemed very respectful.”

However, as the Dispatch noted, Clay’s criminal record says otherwise: He was convicted of robbery and assault in 1995.

Noel told KSDK News that she hopes Clay pays for what he did to her mother.

“I want him to die in jail.”

Just tragic.

RELATED NEWS:

#SayHerName: Chicago Teen Found Dead In Vacant Apartment Building

#SayHerName: Man Admits To Killing Pregnant Girlfriend Found Shot And Stabbed In A Suitcase

#SayHerName: Amia Tyrae Berryman Is The 7th Transgender Woman Killed in 2018

#SayHerName: Woman Shot And Killed By Boyfriend Outside Family Dollar Over $36 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading #SayHerName: Woman Shot And Killed By Boyfriend Outside Family Dollar Over $36

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
USA - 'Fantastic Four' Premiere In New York
Watch: Michael B. Jordan Attempts to Rewrite History…
 1 hour ago
06.21.18
Black Music Month : Stevie Wonder
 2 hours ago
06.21.18
Kamala Harris To Tour California Immigration Detention Center
 4 hours ago
06.21.18
New Scam Alert! You Won’t Be NIKE’s New…
 12 hours ago
06.21.18
LOL: This Burglar Thought He Was Ethan Hunt…
 16 hours ago
06.21.18
Teyana Taylor Is Bringing That Fire To The…
 17 hours ago
06.21.18
Oooo: Instagram Could Be Coming For YouTube’s Wig…
 18 hours ago
06.21.18
On World Refugee Day Kimora Lee Simmons Brings…
 19 hours ago
06.21.18
Meme-Worthy: Photo Of Young Thug Concentrating Goes Viral
 20 hours ago
06.21.18
Superman Silly: Dwight Howard And All His Goofiness…
 20 hours ago
06.21.18
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Video: Horrified Blue Ivy Covers Her Eyes During…
 22 hours ago
06.20.18
Black Music Month: Walter Hawkins
 23 hours ago
06.20.18
Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson Musical in the Works for Broadway
 1 day ago
06.20.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Yasir And Nuri’s Situation Feels…
 1 day ago
06.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close