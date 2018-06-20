CLOSE
Pride: 9-Year Old Boy Is Bullied For Wearing Lipstick & Cousins Defends Him In A Boss Way

They had his back.

Female applying red lipstick, close up

Source: Jonathan Knowles / Getty

LGBTQ Pride month will be coming to an end next week, and with all the parades, rainbow banners, and fashion tributes, it can still be hard out here for the queer-centric youth of the world.

Just ask Twitter user Diksha Bijlani’s “Little Cuz.” He’s nine years old and his immediate family was teasing him for trying on makeup…

He hid around the house to avoid ridicule…

So Diksha and two more elder cousins decided to serve lip and face with their cuz…

And Little Cuz came out of the situation feeling validated…

How’s that for pride.

