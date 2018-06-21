CLOSE
National
Home > National

Major Money Moves: Akon is Launching His Own Cryptocurrency Called “Akoin”

0 reads
Leave a comment
Cannes Lions Festival 2018: Day 1

Source: Richard Bord / Getty

Akon is Launching His Own Cryptocurrency Called “Akoin”

After successfully bringing solar power energy to large parts of Africa with his “Lighting Africa” project, Akon is looking to continue giving to the continent further with his new cryptocurrency initiative, Akoin.

Akon and his team launched the new cryptocurrency at Cannes Lion earlier this week. During a panel he said, “I think that blockchain and crypto could be the savior for Africa in many ways because it brings the power back to the people and brings the security back into the currency system and also allows the people to utilize it in ways where they can advance themselves and not allow government to do those things that are keeping them down.”

In addition to the cryptocurrency, the mogul  is also launching “Akon’s Crypto City”, which is 2,000 acres of land given to him by the president of Senegal, an initiative that aims to be “a first of its kind 100% crypto-based city with Akoin at the center of transactional life.”

Major Money Moves: Akon is Launching His Own Cryptocurrency Called “Akoin” was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Major Money Moves: Akon is Launching His Own Cryptocurrency Called “Akoin”

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
USA - 'Fantastic Four' Premiere In New York
Watch: Michael B. Jordan Attempts to Rewrite History…
 1 hour ago
06.21.18
Black Music Month : Stevie Wonder
 2 hours ago
06.21.18
Kamala Harris To Tour California Immigration Detention Center
 4 hours ago
06.21.18
New Scam Alert! You Won’t Be NIKE’s New…
 12 hours ago
06.21.18
LOL: This Burglar Thought He Was Ethan Hunt…
 16 hours ago
06.21.18
Teyana Taylor Is Bringing That Fire To The…
 17 hours ago
06.21.18
Oooo: Instagram Could Be Coming For YouTube’s Wig…
 18 hours ago
06.21.18
On World Refugee Day Kimora Lee Simmons Brings…
 19 hours ago
06.21.18
Meme-Worthy: Photo Of Young Thug Concentrating Goes Viral
 20 hours ago
06.21.18
Superman Silly: Dwight Howard And All His Goofiness…
 20 hours ago
06.21.18
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Video: Horrified Blue Ivy Covers Her Eyes During…
 22 hours ago
06.20.18
Black Music Month: Walter Hawkins
 23 hours ago
06.20.18
Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson Musical in the Works for Broadway
 1 day ago
06.20.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Yasir And Nuri’s Situation Feels…
 1 day ago
06.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close