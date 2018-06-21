CLOSE
Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Kamala Harris To Tour California Immigration Detention Center

The California senator is expected to visit the Otay Mesa Immigration and Detention Facility in San Diego on Friday.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Sen. Kamala Harris Holds News Conference To Support Immigration And Refugee Policies That Protect Rights Of Women And Children

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) is expected to visit the Otay Mesa Immigration and Detention Facility in San Diego on Friday, according to a press release from her office.

Harris will tour the facility and meet with mothers who have been separated from their children. The senator has been a vocal advocate of comprehensive immigration reform that protects the rights of women and children.

She recently called for the resignation of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen due to the divisive policy of dividing migrant children from their families.

“The government should be in the business of keeping families together, not tearing them apart,” Harris said in a statement. “And the government should have a commitment to transparency and accountability. Under Secretary Nielsen’s tenure, the Department of Homeland Security has a track record of neither. As a result, she must resign.”

The news comes as the Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to halt the heartbreaking policy as migrants cross the southern border.

Harris, who was elected to office in 2016, serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee and Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

The practice caused a political hotbed for the Trump administration, who since April has enforced a zero tolerance policy on migrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

To date, an estimated 2,342 immigrant children have been separated from their families at the border between May 5 and June 9, according to numbers from the Department of Homeland Security.

Harris’ colleague, fellow California Senator Diane Feinstein, has introduced the Keep Families Together Act, a bill which would formally halt the practice.

DON’T MISS:

Report: Department Of Homeland Security Drafts Order To End Migrant Family Separation

This Black Woman Wasn’t Here For Border Control’s Illegal Search Of A Greyhound Bus

Nicki Minaj Rings In New Year 2017 At E11EVEN Miami

A Nation Of Migrants: Black Women In Hollywood Who Relocated To The States

10 photos Launch gallery

A Nation Of Migrants: Black Women In Hollywood Who Relocated To The States

Continue reading A Nation Of Migrants: Black Women In Hollywood Who Relocated To The States

A Nation Of Migrants: Black Women In Hollywood Who Relocated To The States

Kamala Harris To Tour California Immigration Detention Center was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
USA - 'Fantastic Four' Premiere In New York
Watch: Michael B. Jordan Attempts to Rewrite History…
 1 hour ago
06.21.18
Black Music Month : Stevie Wonder
 2 hours ago
06.21.18
Kamala Harris To Tour California Immigration Detention Center
 4 hours ago
06.21.18
New Scam Alert! You Won’t Be NIKE’s New…
 12 hours ago
06.21.18
LOL: This Burglar Thought He Was Ethan Hunt…
 16 hours ago
06.21.18
Teyana Taylor Is Bringing That Fire To The…
 17 hours ago
06.21.18
Oooo: Instagram Could Be Coming For YouTube’s Wig…
 18 hours ago
06.21.18
On World Refugee Day Kimora Lee Simmons Brings…
 19 hours ago
06.21.18
Meme-Worthy: Photo Of Young Thug Concentrating Goes Viral
 20 hours ago
06.21.18
Superman Silly: Dwight Howard And All His Goofiness…
 20 hours ago
06.21.18
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Video: Horrified Blue Ivy Covers Her Eyes During…
 22 hours ago
06.20.18
Black Music Month: Walter Hawkins
 23 hours ago
06.20.18
Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson Musical in the Works for Broadway
 1 day ago
06.20.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Yasir And Nuri’s Situation Feels…
 1 day ago
06.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close