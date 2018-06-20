CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Teyana Taylor Is Bringing That Fire To The Devil Girls This Season On ‘Hot The Floor’

1 reads
Leave a comment
Hit The Floor

Source: VH1 / VH1

Last year, Viacom announced that the popular basketball drama Hit the Floor found a new home on BET. Not only is the series changing networks, the cast is welcoming a few new players including our girl Teyana Taylor who stars as the new lead choreographer for the Devil Girls. Although there are a couple key characters we’ll miss this season, Derek, Kyle, Coach Pete and Jude will still reign as power players in the series.

In the first three seasons, Hit the Floor took a sexy spin on the tumultuous life that NBA players and cheerleaders face. Throughout the first three years, we saw a ton of drama, scandal, hook ups and even a bit of crime that kept us on our toes all season long. Adding Teyana to the mix as the team’s choreographer is final puzzle piece to really take the show to the next level and if you know anything about Teyana, she’s sure to bring the heat on and off the court.

I’m excited to see how BET evolves the series and works the new cast members into the dynamic of the Devil Girls crew. If you haven’t caught up on the first three seasons of Hit the Floor, now is the perfect time to do your homework and get to know the Los Angeles Devil Girls.

The fourth season of Hit the Floor premieres on Thursday, July 10 at 10pm only on BET. Check out the explosive trailer below.

RELATED STORIES:

6 TV Shows On Our Summer DVR List This Season

All The Summer Tours We’re Looking Forward To

Teyana Taylor Is Bringing That Fire To The Devil Girls This Season On ‘Hot The Floor’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Teyana Taylor Is Bringing That Fire To The Devil Girls This Season On ‘Hot The Floor’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
USA - 'Fantastic Four' Premiere In New York
Watch: Michael B. Jordan Attempts to Rewrite History…
 1 hour ago
06.21.18
Black Music Month : Stevie Wonder
 2 hours ago
06.21.18
Kamala Harris To Tour California Immigration Detention Center
 4 hours ago
06.21.18
New Scam Alert! You Won’t Be NIKE’s New…
 12 hours ago
06.21.18
LOL: This Burglar Thought He Was Ethan Hunt…
 16 hours ago
06.21.18
Teyana Taylor Is Bringing That Fire To The…
 17 hours ago
06.21.18
Oooo: Instagram Could Be Coming For YouTube’s Wig…
 18 hours ago
06.21.18
On World Refugee Day Kimora Lee Simmons Brings…
 19 hours ago
06.21.18
Meme-Worthy: Photo Of Young Thug Concentrating Goes Viral
 20 hours ago
06.21.18
Superman Silly: Dwight Howard And All His Goofiness…
 20 hours ago
06.21.18
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Video: Horrified Blue Ivy Covers Her Eyes During…
 22 hours ago
06.20.18
Black Music Month: Walter Hawkins
 23 hours ago
06.20.18
Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson Musical in the Works for Broadway
 1 day ago
06.20.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Yasir And Nuri’s Situation Feels…
 1 day ago
06.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close