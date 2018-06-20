Last year, Viacom announced that the popular basketball drama Hit the Floor found a new home on BET. Not only is the series changing networks, the cast is welcoming a few new players including our girl Teyana Taylor who stars as the new lead choreographer for the Devil Girls. Although there are a couple key characters we’ll miss this season, Derek, Kyle, Coach Pete and Jude will still reign as power players in the series.

In the first three seasons, Hit the Floor took a sexy spin on the tumultuous life that NBA players and cheerleaders face. Throughout the first three years, we saw a ton of drama, scandal, hook ups and even a bit of crime that kept us on our toes all season long. Adding Teyana to the mix as the team’s choreographer is final puzzle piece to really take the show to the next level and if you know anything about Teyana, she’s sure to bring the heat on and off the court.

I’m excited to see how BET evolves the series and works the new cast members into the dynamic of the Devil Girls crew. If you haven’t caught up on the first three seasons of Hit the Floor, now is the perfect time to do your homework and get to know the Los Angeles Devil Girls.

The fourth season of Hit the Floor premieres on Thursday, July 10 at 10pm only on BET. Check out the explosive trailer below.

Teyana Taylor Is Bringing That Fire To The Devil Girls This Season On ‘Hot The Floor’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

