Chris Paul and Huggy Lowdown are best friends, so Chris couldn’t go without shouting out his friend the only way he knows how.. with a joke or two.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Morning Minute: So About Huggy’s Birthday; Barack’s New Honor was originally published on blackamericaweb.com