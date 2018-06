Roland Martin and congressman Cedric Richmond discuss the treatment of migrant children who are being separated from their families.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Roland Martin, Congressman Cedric Richmond Talk About What’s Happening At Our Border was originally published on blackamericaweb.com