Which Version Of “Apes**t” Is Better? Migos Or The Carters?

Which Version Is Better?

The Beyonce and Jay-Z track “Apeshit” is one of the standout tracks from their duo album “Everything Is Love.” It’s no secret that the Migos had something to do with the track because Offset and Quavo received writing credits for the song. What we didn’t know is that there is a Migos version of the song WITHOUT Jay and Bey.

Also Read: Here’s An Artistic Breakdown Of The Carters’ New “APESHIT” Video

Now, at least to me, it sounds like Migos should have kept this song for themselves but when The Carters call, you listen. Check out the Migos version above and watch the legendary Carters video below and let us know what you think. Vote Below.

RELATED: Jay-Z And Beyonce’s ‘Everything Is Love’ Added To Spotify, Apple Music

RELATED: [Update] Jay-Z Named Creative Director Of Puma Basketball

Which Version Of “Apes**t” Is Better? Migos Or The Carters? was originally published on kysdc.com

