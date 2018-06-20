Which Version Of “Apes**t” Is Better? Migos Or The Carters?

The Migo’s demo version of “Apeshit” pic.twitter.com/rW3rIC35bj — nessrhymeisplatinum (@NessRhyme) June 19, 2018

The Beyonce and Jay-Z track “Apeshit” is one of the standout tracks from their duo album “Everything Is Love.” It’s no secret that the Migos had something to do with the track because Offset and Quavo received writing credits for the song. What we didn’t know is that there is a Migos version of the song WITHOUT Jay and Bey.

Now, at least to me, it sounds like Migos should have kept this song for themselves but when The Carters call, you listen. Check out the Migos version above and watch the legendary Carters video below and let us know what you think. Vote Below.

