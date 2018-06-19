CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

XXXTentacion’s Ex Girlfriend & Reported Abuse Victim Responds To His Death

"I'm broken."

2 reads
Leave a comment
XXXTentacion killed

Source: Miami Herald / Getty

On Monday, many fans and celebrities mourned the death of 20-year-old rapper XXXTentacion.

Despite his tragic shooting, however, the Florida spitter didn’t leave without his critics either.

XXX has had a controversial life, including grim accusations of abuse from his ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala. In 2016, he was arrested for aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness tampering as it pertained to Ayala.

Despite Ayala’s disturbing accounts of what XXX did to her, it seems she’s still processing his death in her own way. She tweeted early Tuesday morning, “i lost someone close to me. leave me alone.” She then added, “everyone expecting me to be relieved or happy?! no, i’m broken.” You can check out her full tweets below.

Back in October 2016, Ayala started a GoFundMe page for surgery she would need after XXX’s alleged beatings. “There’s two fractures in my left eye socket due to an aggressive hit, along with nose and jaw fractures,” she wrote on the page. “Since these bones are fractured they’re piercing into the back of my eyeball causing damage to an optical nerve and my eye itself. The left side of my face has lost some sensation, i cannot feel my upper lip on the left side, and same for my upper teeth on the left side. And as for my left eye’s vision, it’s diminishing as the days go by. It’s crucial i get the surgery otherwise my eyeball will die and the nerve connecting my lip/cheek and teeth will eventually die as well.”

Her fundraising goal was $25,000 and within an hour after news of XXX’s death, her account received over $1000 in donations. As of now, she has raised over $32,000.

Meanwhile, XXX’s sales and streaming have climbed since his death. According to Complex, he currently has the No. 1 and No. 2 albums on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers Digital Music list. His last album increased by 41,306 percent, while his 2017 album 17 jumped by 9,000 percent. His CDs, vinyl and iTunes sales have increased as well.

We’ll continue to keep you updated if any major news should surface around XXX or Ayala.

 

XXXTentacion’s Ex Girlfriend & Reported Abuse Victim Responds To His Death was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading XXXTentacion’s Ex Girlfriend & Reported Abuse Victim Responds To His Death

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Video: Horrified Blue Ivy Covers Her Eyes During…
 20 mins ago
06.20.18
Black Music Month: Walter Hawkins
 2 hours ago
06.20.18
Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson Musical in the Works for Broadway
 4 hours ago
06.20.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Yasir And Nuri’s Situation Feels…
 13 hours ago
06.20.18
It’s Lit!: Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y Tease Joint…
 17 hours ago
06.20.18
The Smithsonian’s Oprah Exhibit Is About So Much…
 18 hours ago
06.20.18
35 items
Baltimore Rappers You Should Be Following
 19 hours ago
06.19.18
6 TV Shows On Our Summer DVR List…
 19 hours ago
06.20.18
Rats Chew Up Over $18,000 At Indian Bank—…
 19 hours ago
06.20.18
XXXTentacion’s Ex Girlfriend & Reported Abuse Victim Responds…
 20 hours ago
06.20.18
Watch: Jay Rock Talks His Motorcycle Accident And…
 21 hours ago
06.20.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 21 hours ago
06.20.18
Listen To Black Women Poll: Why Is There…
 23 hours ago
06.20.18
Black Panther
Michael B. Jordan Asks The Country To Stop…
 24 hours ago
06.19.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close