XXXTentacion’s Ex Girlfriend & Reported Abuse Victim Responds To His Death

On Monday, many fans and celebrities mourned the death of 20-year-old rapper XXXTentacion.

Despite his tragic shooting, however, the Florida spitter didn’t leave without his critics either.

XXX has had a controversial life, including grim accusations of abuse from his ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala. In 2016, he was arrested for aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness tampering as it pertained to Ayala.

Despite Ayala’s disturbing accounts of what XXX did to her, it seems she’s still processing his death in her own way. She tweeted early Tuesday morning, “i lost someone close to me. leave me alone.” She then added, “everyone expecting me to be relieved or happy?! no, i’m broken.” You can check out her full tweets below.

i know y’all don’t fuck w me, but this isn’t about me. just please stop tagging me in disrespectful threads and arguments. i honestly don’t care for any of the hype. i lost someone close to me. leave me alone. — bloodsucca (@hisl0nelystar) June 19, 2018

it’s disgusting that people are speaking for me. i don’t care if no one cared about me however many months ago, i didn’t lose my life. he did. it’s permanent. i’m still here. like how do you think that makes me feel? everyone expecting me to be relieved or happy?! no, i’m broken. — bloodsucca (@hisl0nelystar) June 19, 2018

Back in October 2016, Ayala started a GoFundMe page for surgery she would need after XXX’s alleged beatings. “There’s two fractures in my left eye socket due to an aggressive hit, along with nose and jaw fractures,” she wrote on the page. “Since these bones are fractured they’re piercing into the back of my eyeball causing damage to an optical nerve and my eye itself. The left side of my face has lost some sensation, i cannot feel my upper lip on the left side, and same for my upper teeth on the left side. And as for my left eye’s vision, it’s diminishing as the days go by. It’s crucial i get the surgery otherwise my eyeball will die and the nerve connecting my lip/cheek and teeth will eventually die as well.”

Her fundraising goal was $25,000 and within an hour after news of XXX’s death, her account received over $1000 in donations. As of now, she has raised over $32,000.

Meanwhile, XXX’s sales and streaming have climbed since his death. According to Complex, he currently has the No. 1 and No. 2 albums on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers Digital Music list. His last album ? increased by 41,306 percent, while his 2017 album 17 jumped by 9,000 percent. His CDs, vinyl and iTunes sales have increased as well.

We’ll continue to keep you updated if any major news should surface around XXX or Ayala.

XXXTentacion’s Ex Girlfriend & Reported Abuse Victim Responds To His Death was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

