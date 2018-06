Seriously Ignorant News correspondent Damon Williams tells us a story about a pair of robbers who got really comfortable during a house break in.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Seriously Ignorant News: Weed Smoking, Baking Thieves was originally published on blackamericaweb.com