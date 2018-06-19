Here’s How To Find Free Summer Meals For Kids Anywhere In The State

8 reads Leave a comment
FREE and nutritious meals are available for children and teens ages 18 and younger at different locations during the summer months while school is out of session.
There is no application or proof of income necessary to receive a meal.
CALL 1-866-3HUNGRY or
TEXT “FOODNC” to 877-877
CLICK here
