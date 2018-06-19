CLOSE
Here’s How To Find Free Summer Meals For Kids Anywhere In The State

Middle school serves healthy school lunch

Source: Christian Science Monitor / Getty

FREE and nutritious meals are available for children and teens ages 18 and younger at different locations during the summer months while school is out of session.

There is no application or proof of income necessary to receive a meal.

CALL 1-866-3HUNGRY or

TEXT “FOODNC” to 877-877

CLICK here

 

 

Dad Goals: These Celebrities Had The Most Lit Father’s Day

13 photos Launch gallery

Dad Goals: These Celebrities Had The Most Lit Father’s Day

Continue reading Dad Goals: These Celebrities Had The Most Lit Father’s Day

Dad Goals: These Celebrities Had The Most Lit Father’s Day

Your favorite entertainers take a break from the limelight to honor dads everywhere!

 

