Here’s How To Find Free Summer Meals For Kids Anywhere In The State

FREE and nutritious meals are available for children and teens ages 18 and younger at different locations during the summer months while school is out of session.

There is no application or proof of income necessary to receive a meal.

CALL 1-866-3HUNGRY or

TEXT “FOODNC” to 877-877

CLICK here

#DYK kids can gain weight 2X faster in the summer? Our #SummerFood Program helps kids stay healthy while school is out: https://t.co/Zn9Mf0c3Z3 pic.twitter.com/M0XSYvixty — Wake County, NC (@WakeGOV) June 18, 2018

