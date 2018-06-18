CLOSE
National
Home > National

Should Homicide Suspect Suge Knight Be Allowed To Attend His Mom’s Funeral? Twitter Reacts.

What do you think?

2 reads
Leave a comment
Suge Knight

Source: (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) / Getty

Suge Knight won’t be allowed to attend his mom’s funeral because he is a homicide suspect awaiting trial for murder and “rules are rules,” TMZ reports. His mother, Maxine Chatman, died on Sunday after suffering from a stroke, which reportedly led to collapsed lungs and kidney failure.

Should Suge be able to say one last “goodbye” to his mom at her funeral? People share their honest opinions on the flip.

Should Homicide Suspect Suge Knight Be Allowed To Attend His Mom’s Funeral? Twitter Reacts. was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Should Homicide Suspect Suge Knight Be Allowed To Attend His Mom’s Funeral? Twitter Reacts.

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Panther
Michael B. Jordan Asks The Country To Stop…
 2 hours ago
06.19.18
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
Funny Moments Tiffany Haddish Hosting MTV Movie Awards
 6 hours ago
06.19.18
LET’S MAKEUP: How To Achieve A Natural Brow…
 8 hours ago
06.19.18
Black Music Month: R. Kelly
 15 hours ago
06.19.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Tommie Must Face Her (Alleged) Alcoholism…
 16 hours ago
06.19.18
Prayers Up: Pittsburgh Rapper Jimmy Wopo Is Killed…
 19 hours ago
06.19.18
So Sad: Kirk Franklin Mourns His Sister’s 30…
 21 hours ago
06.19.18
The Best Migo? 7 Times Takeoff Made Up…
 22 hours ago
06.19.18
Watch: This Man Prevents An 18-Foot Python From…
 22 hours ago
06.19.18
Dr. Dre Is Making A Marvin Gaye Movie…
 22 hours ago
06.19.18
R.I.P.: XXXTentacion Shot & Killed In Miami At…
 23 hours ago
06.19.18
6 Classic Episodes That Will Make You Miss…
 23 hours ago
06.19.18
OH IT’S LIT: Nas, Big Boi, A$AP Rocky,…
 23 hours ago
06.19.18
Official: Desus & Mero Are Moving To Showtime…
 1 day ago
06.19.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close