OH IT’S LIT: Nas, Big Boi, A$AP Rocky, & More To Join Lauryn Hill On Her World Tour

Lauryn Hill is touring the world in the coming months in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her classic album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. On Monday, the singer announced that she will be taking the stage with a completely STACKED roster of friends ad musicians, serving as opening acts during the tour’s North American leg.

Across 29 shows throughout both the United States and Canada kicking off in July, Hill is bringing more than 20 acts with her. A$AP Rocky will join the tour for two dates in Virginia, while Nas, who just recently toured with Lauryn last year, will join her once again for six more shows.

Big Boi, De La Soul, Busta Rhymes, Talib Kweli, and more will also take the stage as openers. In more exciting news, Hill has also added a September 18 show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, which will feature appearances from De La Soul and Dave Chappelle.

Tickets for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill World Tour are on sale now via Lauryn’s website, and those for her Los Angeles gig will go on sale on June 21. Check out a full list of dates and opening acts below:

Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill World Tour 2018 North American Leg