Here’s What Needs To Be Done On Earth Before Trump Launches The Space Force

Donald Trump was shooting for the stars in announcing it would be a great idea for the United States to exercise military dominance in outer space, but he’s got a lot of unfinished business here on earth.
See Also: Trump’s Black Pastor: ‘Black People Plan’ In The Pipeline
The president directed Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford on Monday to create a standalone so-called Space Force as a separate branch of the U.S. military.
“The essence of the American character is to explore new horizons and to tame new frontiers,” Trump stated at a meeting Monday with the National Space Council. “But our destiny, beyond the Earth, is not only a matter of national identity, but a matter of national security. So important for our military.”
Is it a coincidence that Russia has also focused a lot of its energy of planning for military dominance of space and Trump is getting on the same page—perhaps to collaborate again? Whatever his reasons, the president hasn’t been taking care of business down here.
This list could go on forever, but there are many priorities on earth that clearly take precedence before trying to make “Star Wars” into a reality.
Urban revitalization plan
Trump promised to create an “Urban Revitalization Plan” that’s supposed answer his insulting campaign pitch to Black folks: “What the hell do have to lose?”
Create a good health care plan, as promised
Trump has been busy dismantling President Barack Obama’s legacy, including the Affordable Care Act that scores of low-income people depend on for health care. In an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes, he pledged to create something better—we’re still waiting.
Close the wealth gap
President Obama put an economic policies in place that led to the historically low Black unemployment rate—which Trump took credit for. How about working with real economic experts to start closing the racial wealth gap?
Hire qualified administration officials
The president picked unqualified leaders for posts that directly impact the Black community, such as Ben Carson at the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Betsy DeVos in the Education Department.
Clean water for Flint, Michigan
It’s been more than four years since the Flint water crisis began. Officials are saying the water is safe to drink, but there’s plenty of doubt.
SEE ALSO:
Everything We Know About Ex-NFL Player Kellen Winslow Jr. Sex Crimes Charges
White Doctor Fired After Video Shows Her Mocking Black Patient’s Serious Condition
Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis
Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis
1. Roland MartinSource:Susan Henry 1 of 29
2. Rev. James Lawson2 of 29
3. Roland Martin with Kameron Whalum and Rev. Kenneth T Whalum Jr.Source:Susan Henry 3 of 29
4. Rev. Jesse Jackson4 of 29
5. Roland Martin with Noelle TrentSource:Susan Henry 5 of 29
6. Al Green6 of 29
7.Source:Susan Henry 7 of 29
8.8 of 29
9.Source:Susan Henry 9 of 29
10. LeVar Burton10 of 29
11. Kim Coles with Roland MartinSource:Susan Henry 11 of 29
12.12 of 29
13. Roland Martin and Rev. Kenneth T Whalum Jr.Source:Susan Henry 13 of 29
14.14 of 29
15. Kristin Clarke, president & executive director of the National Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under LawSource:Susan Henry 15 of 29
16.16 of 29
17. The Lorraine MotelSource:Susan Henry 17 of 29
18.18 of 29
19. Tamika MallorySource:Susan Henry 19 of 29
20.20 of 29
21. Leaders of the Women's MarchSource:Susan Henry 21 of 29
22.22 of 29
23. Gina BelafonteSource:Susan Henry 23 of 29
24.24 of 29
25. Michael Eric DysonSource:Susan Henry 25 of 29
26.26 of 29
27. Rep. Barbara LeeSource:Susan Henry 27 of 29
28.28 of 29
29.29 of 29
Here’s What Needs To Be Done On Earth Before Trump Launches The Space Force was originally published on newsone.com