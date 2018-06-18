CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Tamera Mowry Reveals She Auditioned For This Role On Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air! [VIDEO]

44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

The first time we were introduced to Tamera Mowry-Housley was back in the 1990s on the hit tv-series Sister, Sister which starred Tamera and her twin sister Tia Mowry. The show went on to have six seasons and both Tia and Tamera have since gone on to have successful careers, with Tamera being one of the four co-hosts on the daytime talk show, The Real.

However, there’s a chance that Sister, Sister may have never come to be with the Mowry sisters.

Recently on the The Real, the co-hosts discussed and shared some of “the best things that never happen” in their lives, where Tamera shared that she actually auditioned for the role of Ashley Banks on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air which featured Will Smith. Now as most people know, it was Tatina Ali who went on to play the role but in a different world it could actually have been Tamera.

Nevertheless, while Tamera states that she did want the role back then, she said in the end not getting the role was the best thing because if she had gotten the role, she wouldn’t have been able to do Sister, Sister with her sister Tia and the rest of the cast that included Jackee Harry Tim Reid, Marques Houston and many more!

“When I first came out here to be an actress, I auditioned for Ashley Banks on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Mowry-Housley shared. “You guys, I had studied so hard and wanted that job so bad but if I would have been doing that, I would have never gotten the role for Sister, Sister… there would be no Sister, Sister.”

“I remember visiting the set and seeing Tatiana Ali and she played that role perfectly.” Mowry-Housely continued. “So I’m actually happy that it never happen because I got to do a show with my twin sister.”

Watch the video below, to see Tamera talk about her audition for Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Tamera Mowry Reveals She Auditioned For This Role On Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air! [VIDEO] was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

