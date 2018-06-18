Apple Could Save Your Life With This Powerful New Feature

iOS 12 is set to be a life-changing upgrade and guess what folks? It’ll be available later this year. According to a new report by Mashable, Apple is adding a new built-in feature that will allow iPhone users who call 911 to automatically share their exact location with first responders. To do this, “Apple is using its HELO (Hybridized Emergency Location) technology, launched in 2015, which estimates the caller’s location using a variety of sources, including cell towers as well as GPS and Wi-Fi access point data. Apple will also use technology from emergency technology company RapidSOS to share HELO location data with 911 centers,” Mashable states.

For those of you who are wondering, location data will only be available to emergency responders and cannot be used for any other purpose. In a statement, Apple CEO Tim Cook said “When every moment counts, these tools will help first responders reach our customers when they most need assistance.”

