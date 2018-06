In this edition of Dear Black People, Tom, Sybil and Guy have a lot of complaints from arguing with your partner on speaker phone to wearing a bikini with a big belly.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Dear Black People: Turn The Speaker Phone Off! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com