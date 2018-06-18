CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Why Sway? Legendary Host Presses Nick Grant For Making Pro-Black Video

What posessed the legendary host and journalist to chastise a promising young artist with this “All Lives Matter” foolishness?

11 reads
Leave a comment
Kanye West "How Sway"

Source: Sway In The Morning / kanyetothe.com

Twitter isn’t feeling Sway Calloway’s recent interview with upcoming artist Nick Grant.

When the legendary DJ and journalist asked Grant, “Why did you put this out?” in reference to his song and video “Black Woman,” you would think he was asking about what inspired it, but he took the a different line of questioning.

“I mean, you alienate a lot of woman who aren’t Black, but it seemed like it was directed toward misguided youth.”

Grant handled the question smoothly, clarifying that he has love for all women, but was inspired by the Black women in his life who he feels don’t get enough attention and respect, yet Sway found a way to make it even weirder: “Yea but to the Asian women and the Latina women and the Caucasian women, Swedish women, German, French,” Sway made Nick face the camera and say he loved them all too.

Then Sway got a little chatty and asked if Nick would date outside of his race. Nick side-stepped the question again but the body language speaks for itself.

Not sure if Sway was tap-dancing for the TRL demo, or truly concerned about Nick’s career and dating prospects.

Why Sway? Legendary Host Presses Nick Grant For Making Pro-Black Video was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Why Sway? Legendary Host Presses Nick Grant For Making Pro-Black Video

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
25 items
#ThanksDad: How Celebs Celebrated Father’s Day
 2 hours ago
06.18.18
Meme Queen: Beyoncé Hits The Bill Cosby Lean…
 16 hours ago
06.18.18
Young GG’s Perspective: A GIPHY-Guide To “KIDS SEE…
 16 hours ago
06.18.18
Why Sway? Legendary Host Presses Nick Grant For…
 16 hours ago
06.18.18
H-O-R-S-E Play: Watch The Wildest Trick Shots From…
 19 hours ago
06.18.18
Here’s An Artistic Breakdown Of The Carters’ New…
 20 hours ago
06.18.18
This Video Of Superdads Saving The Day Will…
 22 hours ago
06.18.18
This Viral Video Is Showing How Dads Save…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Lil Rel Howery Stands Up For The Black…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Cosplayers Don’t Play: Our Favorite ‘Incredibles 2’ Costumes…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
2016 BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Award Show
Tamia Is Back With New Single “Leave It…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
2016 ESSENCE Festival Presented by Coca Cola Louisiana Superdome - Day 4
Hot Or Not: Marsha Ambrosius New Single “Old…
 1 day ago
06.17.18
40 items
#EverythingIsLove: Beyoncé And JAY-Z Drop New Album, Black…
 1 day ago
06.17.18
Wait: Beyoncé, JAY-Z & The Carters Dropped A…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close