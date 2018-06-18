CLOSE
TJMS
Home > TJMS

American Black Film Festival 2018 Recap: ‘Shoot Your Shot’

3 reads
Leave a comment

The 22nd annual American Black Film Festival is a wrap. Aside from putting together the annual showcase of Black film and TV talent, founder Jeff Friday’s festival can now boast of jump-starting the career of the most successful Black movie director in history.

Director Ryan Coogler – you may have heard of the little movie he directed – Black Panther – launched his career at the 2011 festival by winning the HBO short film competition. This year, he returned to ABFF to give other aspiring filmmakers a sense of hope by sharing the trajectory of his success in the time since.

Other highlights were the premiere of Superfly and of the second, family-approved Whitney Houston doc, Whitney, a partial screening of the upcoming Bobby Brown BET movie with Bobby in attendance and the world premiere of The First Purge, the prequel to the successful franchise that already boasts the original movie and a sequel.

Celebs spotted around the festival included Celebrity ambassador Jay Ellis, our own Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley, Roland Martin, Boris Kodjoe, actor/musician Tristan Wilds, Queen Sugar actors Kofi Siriboe and Dondre Whitfield, Issa Rae, model Tyson Beckford, Bobby Brown, Pat Houston and more.

Here’s our look at the festival highlights this year:

PRICE OF FAME

It’s hard to call the Whitney documentary a triumph. Directed by acclaimed Scottish filmmaker Kevin MacDonald, who also did the Marley documentary, it’s a searing portrait of Houston’s tragic downfall. It had the full cooperation of Houston’s family, many of whom damn themselves as enablers, co-dependents and other less charitable descriptions as they detail how they directly contributed to her eventual demise.

Some viewers were bawling by the end which is understandable as it’s an unflinching look at how fame and its attendant temptations can destroy both the famous and those around them. Actor Kofi Siriboe of Queen Sugar echoed the struggles that come with losing your anonymity is his panel “Hot In Hollywood’  which included Bresha Webb, Logan Browning and Ashley Featherstone. Siriboe said at the height of his star turn as Ralph Angel,  that he became depressed and wanted desperately to return to his pre-QS life.

American Black Film Festival 2018 Recap: ‘Shoot Your Shot’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading American Black Film Festival 2018 Recap: ‘Shoot Your Shot’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
25 items
#ThanksDad: How Celebs Celebrated Father’s Day
 2 hours ago
06.18.18
Meme Queen: Beyoncé Hits The Bill Cosby Lean…
 16 hours ago
06.18.18
Young GG’s Perspective: A GIPHY-Guide To “KIDS SEE…
 16 hours ago
06.18.18
Why Sway? Legendary Host Presses Nick Grant For…
 16 hours ago
06.18.18
H-O-R-S-E Play: Watch The Wildest Trick Shots From…
 19 hours ago
06.18.18
Here’s An Artistic Breakdown Of The Carters’ New…
 20 hours ago
06.18.18
This Video Of Superdads Saving The Day Will…
 22 hours ago
06.18.18
This Viral Video Is Showing How Dads Save…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Lil Rel Howery Stands Up For The Black…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Cosplayers Don’t Play: Our Favorite ‘Incredibles 2’ Costumes…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
2016 BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Award Show
Tamia Is Back With New Single “Leave It…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
2016 ESSENCE Festival Presented by Coca Cola Louisiana Superdome - Day 4
Hot Or Not: Marsha Ambrosius New Single “Old…
 1 day ago
06.17.18
40 items
#EverythingIsLove: Beyoncé And JAY-Z Drop New Album, Black…
 1 day ago
06.17.18
Wait: Beyoncé, JAY-Z & The Carters Dropped A…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close