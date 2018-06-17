There’s more meaning in The Carters’ new “APESHIT” than most viewers might catch on their own. So, art history major @itsheidi_h blessed the timeline with some much-appreciated context.

Check her credentials here and keep clicking for a detailed analysis of the stunning visual, which was shot secretly in the The Louvre.

Y’all this #Apeshit video has me losing my shit. This moment right here is the fulfillment of my art history degree. Beyoncé’s vision and talent is unmatched. Stay tuned for some thoughts. #Beyoncé #EverythingIsLove pic.twitter.com/IMrVlyl6wf — Queen Curly Fry (@itsmeheidi_h) June 17, 2018

Here’s An Artistic Breakdown Of The Carters’ New “APESHIT” Video was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

