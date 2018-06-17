CLOSE
Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Bus Driver Convicted Of Killing Six Kids In Deadly Crash Now Charged With Rape Of 14-Year-Old Girl

Johnthony Walker admitted to the police that he had sex with the minor five times.

1 reads
Leave a comment
laws

Source: Getty Images Stock photo / Getty Images

The 25-year-old man who was convicted in the fatal Chattanooga school bus crash that killed six students in 2016 refuses to stay out of trouble. He was recently arrested in Nashville for allegedly raping a teenager.

According to WTVFJohnthony Walker admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old on five occasions. A police report stated that Walker had been staying with the victim’s family for last few months while out on bond while his attorney is appealing his conviction in the Chattanooga case.

In March, he had been sentenced to four years in prison for the bus crash.

He was charged with aggravated rape with his bond set at $350,000.

As we previously reported, in 2017 Walker was indicted by a grand jury on four counts of reckless aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment, one count of reckless driving and one count of use of a portable electronic device by a school bus driver. Authorities claim that Walker was speeding when the bus swerved into a tree with 37 elementary school students aboard, killing six children and injuring several more. 

Prior to the fatal accident, Walker had a history of reckless driving.

Jasmine Mateen, whose 6-year-old daughter was killed in the accident, told NBC News in 2017 that she called and wrote letters to the Chattanooga school last August, shortly after school started. She accused the bus driver of purposely slamming on his brakes so that the kids would hit their heads.

RELATED NEWS:

Former NFL Star Kellen Winslow Jr. Faces Life In Prison On Rape & Kidnapping Charges

Tenn. School Bus Driver Indicted In Fatal Crash That Left 6 Children Dead

Tennessee School Bus Driver Charged In Horrific Crash That Killed At Least 5 Children

Bus Driver Convicted Of Killing Six Kids In Deadly Crash Now Charged With Rape Of 14-Year-Old Girl was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Bus Driver Convicted Of Killing Six Kids In Deadly Crash Now Charged With Rape Of 14-Year-Old Girl

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
25 items
#ThanksDad: How Celebs Celebrated Father’s Day
 2 hours ago
06.18.18
Meme Queen: Beyoncé Hits The Bill Cosby Lean…
 16 hours ago
06.18.18
Young GG’s Perspective: A GIPHY-Guide To “KIDS SEE…
 16 hours ago
06.18.18
Why Sway? Legendary Host Presses Nick Grant For…
 16 hours ago
06.18.18
H-O-R-S-E Play: Watch The Wildest Trick Shots From…
 19 hours ago
06.18.18
Here’s An Artistic Breakdown Of The Carters’ New…
 20 hours ago
06.18.18
This Video Of Superdads Saving The Day Will…
 22 hours ago
06.18.18
This Viral Video Is Showing How Dads Save…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Lil Rel Howery Stands Up For The Black…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Cosplayers Don’t Play: Our Favorite ‘Incredibles 2’ Costumes…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
2016 BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Award Show
Tamia Is Back With New Single “Leave It…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
2016 ESSENCE Festival Presented by Coca Cola Louisiana Superdome - Day 4
Hot Or Not: Marsha Ambrosius New Single “Old…
 1 day ago
06.17.18
40 items
#EverythingIsLove: Beyoncé And JAY-Z Drop New Album, Black…
 1 day ago
06.17.18
Wait: Beyoncé, JAY-Z & The Carters Dropped A…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close