Lil Rel Howery Stands Up For The Black Press At The MTV Movies And TV Awards

There has been a serious rift between Black Hollywood and the Black press lately, but “Get Out’s” Lil Rel Howery is putting his foot down and making sure that journalists of color will get his attention first.

His first stop? The MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the actor and comedian gave Black journalists and press “preferential treatment” on Saturday night’s red carpet.

“I want to start with the people who are actually supporting me, have supported me and will actually put the content out there,” he said in an interview with The Times on Friday talking about his upcoming movie “Uncle Ted.”

“Then, I’ll talk to everyone else, but that’s who I’m going to start with first.”

Howrey also told The Times that this topic came up at a recent National Association of Black Journalists panel in Los Angeles and it really stuck with him.

“Some of us Black stars forget what was sitting on that little table when we were growing up,” he told the Times, speaking about iconic pubs like Ebony, Essence and Jet.

“That was how we knew who was who, but we seem to have forgot that. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I just want fairness.”

And folks, like myself, are grateful to him.

Thank you for this! I need more Black celebs to follow your lead — Under His Eye Heaux (@kelleent) June 17, 2018

Shoutout to @LilRel4 for always stopping to talk to black reporters and outlets on the carpet. We appreciate you! — Mariel Turner (@mariel_turner) June 17, 2018

Yes, Lil Rel, yes! So simple but powerful. https://t.co/dTwapALW2v — nacollier (@FendiMandela) June 17, 2018

As The Times points out, Howrey’s stance comes at a time where Black journalists and film critics of color have been extremely vocal about not having the same access to Black celebrities compared to mainstream outlets with mostly writers and staff.

So I was at the @AtlantaFX Emmy FYC carpet in LA last week, very small, intimate carpet. Instantly I noticed something tho… All the black media was at the end of the carpet. and by ALL i mean literally THREE of us. — Good On Any MLK Blvd. (@eleven8) June 11, 2018

Who was at the beginning of the carpet? Entertainment Tonight, Extra, Variety, Hollywood Reporter, you know… THOSE types. Now, I'm thinking hey, @AtlantaFX is BLACK AF & this carpet is short, we're going to get to talk to all the stars, right? WRONG! — Good On Any MLK Blvd. (@eleven8) June 11, 2018

Because do you know what their VERY WHITE publicists did before the carpet started? They walked up and down that carpet turning their nose up at every black media outlet. Some not even speaking to black media at all. — Good On Any MLK Blvd. (@eleven8) June 11, 2018

This conversation also exacerbated last week when USC released a study that found that most movie critics in the U.S. are white and male with white critics writing about 82 percent of all film reviews found on Rotten Tomatoes in 2017.

We can only hope that other Black celebs will follow Lil Rey’s lead, because the Black press and critics matters.

Lil Rel Howery Stands Up For The Black Press At The MTV Movies And TV Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

