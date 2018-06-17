David Clarke Retains Master’s Degree After Embarrassing Struggle To Correct Plagiarism

After 10 months and several overdue revisions, former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke finally produced a master’s thesis that didn’t include content stolen from other sources and legitimately earned his graduate degree.

SEE ALSO: David Clarke Ordered To Rewrite Master’s Thesis After Plagiarism Probe

Clarke, one of President Donald Trump’s most passionate and loyal Black supporters, retained his master’s in security studies from the Naval Postgraduate School after the institution threatened to revoke his degree over multiple instances of plagiarism in his thesis, CNN reported.

School Demands Former Sheriff David Clarke Rewrite His Thesis Following Plagiarism Investigation https://t.co/l0KBUO9RPh pic.twitter.com/BmJOdKke9o — NewsOne (@newsone) September 16, 2017

A CNN KFile investigation in May 2017 discovered that Clarke inserted passages from several sources, verbatim, into his 2013 thesis, titled “Making U.S. security and privacy rights compatible,” without properly crediting those sources.

In response, the Naval Postgraduate School set a deadline of October 23 to make corrections. “Matters of questionable academic conduct are not the norm on campus, but this case was handled as any other similar case would be,” said Dale Kuska, director of communications for the school, told CNN.

However, Clarke needed several deadline extensions to get it right. The school finally accepted his thesis in March 2018. In the process, Clarke made excuses about being “unfairly targeted” and accused instructors of not teaching him how to correctly cite sources, which his classmates were able to do without any problems. It appeared that Clarke couldn’t understand why the school rejected many of his revisions, according to email exchanges obtained by the news outlet.

Clarke, an opponent of Black Lives Matter, once had his eye’s on a Trump administration position as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security after he resigned as sheriff. However, his lack of credibility and ineptness apparently made Clarke too toxic even for the Trump administration, which has employed several questionable characters, such as Ben Carson to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

SEE ALSO:

Watch! Black Woman Chases Down A Confederate Flag Wearing Teenager Who Called Her The N-Word

Bill Cosby Fires Another Legal Team, Including Michael Jackson’s Former Lawyer

David Clarke Retains Master’s Degree After Embarrassing Struggle To Correct Plagiarism was originally published on newsone.com