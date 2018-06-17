CLOSE
JAY-Z Denies Secret Love Child On “Heard About Us”

“Billie Jean in his prime, for the thousand time, the kid ain't mine/Online they call me Dad, kiddingly/You're not supposed to take this Dad thing literally.”

JAY-Z and Beyoncé OTR ll Tour

Source: Photo by Raven B. Varona/Parkwood/PictureGrou / Photo by Raven B. Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup

In 2016 and 2018, an aspiring rapper named Rymir Satterthwaite came forward to claim that he is JAY-Z’s son. His mother said she met JAY in 1992 in Philadelphia. They allegedly hooked up at her aunt’s apartment in Brooklyn.

Rymir and his mom have been trying to reach JAY since 2009 but they say he’s hiding behind lawyers and ducking a DNA test.

RapRadar reports that Rymir’s case will be heard in the Family Civil Liberties Union court in December 2018.

JAY addressed the rumors on he and Beyoncé’s new joint album EVERYTHING IS LOVE.

On “HEARD ABOUT US,” Hov spits: “Billie Jean in his prime, for the thousand time, the kid ain’t mine/Online they call me Dad, kiddingly/You’re not supposed to take this Dad thing literally.”

JAY-Z Denies Secret Love Child On “Heard About Us” was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

