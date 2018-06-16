Ne-Yo & Wife Crystal Smith Share Pics Of New Baby Boy!

Congratulations to Ne-Yo and wife Crystal Smith as they celebrate the newest addition to their family. The Good Man singer and his lovely spouse welcomed their second child, Roman Alexander-Raj, on Thursday.

Just days ago Smith posted a gorgeous picture on Instagram of her pregnant belly with the caption, “Just a few more days.”

Just a few more days 🤗 A post shared by Crystal Smith (@itscrystalsmith) on Jun 14, 2018 at 8:26am PDT

However, a surprise was on the way. Roman was born Thursday at 2:11 p.m. at Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California!

The next day, Smith made the official birth announcement.

For all of those waiting to catch a glimpse of their delicious bouncing bundle of joy. Your wait is officially over. Smith recently posted the first picture of little Roman.

Smith mentions how her “ironclad birth plan” was thwarted by the plans of the Creator.

I was determined to do it my way. But God had other plans apparently. A routine doctor’s visit on Thursday and I was rushed straight to the hospital and into surgery less than an hour later! Roman wasn’t doing well in my womb and had to be taken immediately or the doctors feared the worst. Scariest moments ever!!!

In the end, the youngest member of the Smith clan made it through. He and mom are both doing well.

