No topic was off limits when D.L. Hughley stopped by the Tom Joyner Morning Show to promote his latest book How Not to Get Shot: And Other Advice From White People.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

D.L. Hughley Goes Off On Roseanne, R. Kelly, Donald Trump & More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com