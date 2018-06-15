CLOSE
National Flip Flop Day At Tropical Smoothie Cafes: Score A Free Smoothie

It’s National Flip Flop Day!

Tropical Smoothie Café is celebrating ‘National Flip Flop Day’ today, June 15th by giving away smoothies nationawide. Customers who wear flip flops between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., will get a free 16-ounce limited edition Sunshine Smoothie (orange, orange juice, banana, pineapple, and mango) in a souvenir cup.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is encouraging customers to donate to Camp Sunshine, a year-round retreat for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families to enjoy some quality time together. Since it’s launch, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has donated $5.3 million to Camp Sunshine for more than 2,100 families to attend for free.

