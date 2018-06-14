CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

American Greetings Created This Racist Father’s Day Card And People Are Outraged

Another example of not having people of color on your creative team.

2 reads
Leave a comment

This is what happens when there are no Black people in the room: you create racist content that gets your company blasted on social media.

American Greetings had the foolish idea to create a card that read “Baby Daddy” — for Father’s Day. There is a Black couple on the cover and on the inside it says, “You’re a wonderful husband and father — and I’m so grateful to have you as my partner, my friend, and my baby daddy! Happy Father’s Day.” In addition, Target had the nerve to sell the card. See below:

SEE ALSO: Calls For Starbucks Boycott After The Company’s Weak Apology For A Racist Arrest

Obviously, there was outrage on social media at American Greetings and Target:

Target pulled the card from their stores, and American Greetings apologized. Their statement read, “This particular card was created for, and addressed to, a loving husband — which the inside copy makes clear. However, we now see that the front page, taken out of context, can communicate an unintentional meaning that we are strongly against perpetuating and is not consistent with our company purpose and values. We should do better in the future, and we will. We have notified our store merchandisers to remove the card from the shelves and apologize for any offense we’ve caused.”

Sounds like a weak apology. Taken out of context? The context is accurate, people on their creative team thought this would be a fabulous idea and they were ridiculously wrong.

Target also released a statement, saying, “We want all guests to feel welcomed and respected when they shop at Target. We were made aware of some concerns about this card last week and are working with our vendor to have it removed from Target stores. We appreciate the feedback and apologize. It’s never our intent to offend any of our guests with the products we sell.”

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening

2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

14 photos Launch gallery

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Continue reading Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been, with an increasing number of Black athletes competing for gold medals in sports that are not traditionally associated with people of color. Not including the 10 American Olympians, there are a handful of other Black competitors from countries that don't have a cold winter season, let alone see a single flake of snow, which makes their qualifications for the Games all the more impressive. By contrast, just 10 Black people competed in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The opening ceremony is Friday, with the Games being held through February 25 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. Black women, who have been busy trying to save America from itself, make up the bulk of Team USA. Will they be able to win in South Korea, too? Here's a closer look at all of the Black people competing in PyeongChang 2018. [embed]http://https://www.instagram.com/p/BWI7iRkFKbA/?hl=en[/embed]

American Greetings Created This Racist Father’s Day Card And People Are Outraged was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Playful African American family enjoying a day in nature.
Don’t Miss A Free Family Movie Tonight In…
 9 mins ago
06.15.18
Chadwick Boseman
Student Does Entire Presentation On Wakanda…Teacher Has NO…
 1 hour ago
06.15.18
Black Music Month: Sade
 2 hours ago
06.15.18
2016 Sports Illustrated Summer Of Swim Fan Festival & Concert
Video: John Legend’s Diaper-Changing Song Will Be Stuck…
 3 hours ago
06.15.18
9 photos
All The American Ass-ets French Acquired Before Becoming…
 18 hours ago
06.15.18
#TBT: That Time A ‘Moesha’ Cast Member Held…
 19 hours ago
06.15.18
So True: 7 Funny Things Most Dads Say…
 19 hours ago
06.15.18
11 items
Too Hot For TV: 11 Gorgeous Black Women…
 19 hours ago
06.15.18
Watch: DJ Khaled And His Son Asahd Join…
 20 hours ago
06.15.18
Happy Birthday 45! 72 Things We Loooove About…
 21 hours ago
06.15.18
Real Talk: Jada Pinkett Smith Remembers The Times…
 21 hours ago
06.15.18
Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Are Celebrating Trump’s…
 21 hours ago
06.15.18
R.I.P: Kanye West Declares That He Killed His…
 22 hours ago
06.15.18
24 items
PHOTOS: Wiz Khalifa Visits 92Q In Baltimore
 22 hours ago
06.14.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close