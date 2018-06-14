CLOSE
Jamie Foxx Accused Of Slapping Girl In The Face With His Penis At A 2002 Party

The turn up allegedly turned down after a woman reportedly refused to give him oral sex.

Premiere Of Open Road Films' 'Sleepless' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Actor Jamie Foxx is being accused of slapping a girl in the face with his genitals at a party dating back to 2002, TMZ reports.

While Foxx’s camp is dismissing the claim as a lie, the accuser told law enforcement last week that she was at a party with a friend at Foxx’s home when the now 50-year-old tried to get her to perform oral sex on him. The alleged victim said when she refused, Jamie hit her on the face with his penis.

The accuser told the site that after the incident one of Jamie’s friend’s kicked her out of the home. When she returned to LA the next day, she said she was treated for a severe panic attack.

This claim comes amid a string of accusations against Hollywood A-listers in the sweeping #TimesUp movement including Morgan Freeman, Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein.

SOURCE: TMZ

 

Jamie Foxx Accused Of Slapping Girl In The Face With His Penis At A 2002 Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

