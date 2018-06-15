Black Music Month: Sade

Follow Majic 94.5 On Twitter: Follow @majic945
Simply put, Sade is an icon. The British/Nigerian soul singer has earned her place in history by rocking the world since the 80’s with her smooth, but catchy love songs. She’s sold millions of albums worldwide and has opened doors for many women in music by doing so.
Hits like ‘Kiss Of Life’ and ‘Smooth Operator’ to name a few, have held their weight overtime and sound just as good today—as they did over 20 years ago.
Today at age 59, not as active as she once was, Sade still has a passion for music. Her latest song ‘Flower of the Universe‘ was featured on the 2018 soundtrack for the movie ‘A Wrinkle In Time.’ A classic never gets old and that’s why we’re highlighting her for Black Music Month 2018.
What’s your favorite Sade song? Comment below.
Relive the moment with these Top 5 Sade videos below:
1. Kiss Of Life
2. Smooth Operator
3. The Sweetest Taboo
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
4. Paradise
5. No Ordinary Love
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Black Music Month 2018 - 25 Iconic UAC Singers (Photo Gallery)
Black Music Month 2018 - 25 Iconic UAC Singers (Photo Gallery)
1. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 1 of 25
2. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 2 of 25
3. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 3 of 25
4. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 4 of 25
5. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 5 of 25
6. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 6 of 25
7. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 7 of 25
8. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 8 of 25
9. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 9 of 25
10. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 10 of 25
11. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 11 of 25
12. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 12 of 25
13. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 13 of 25
14. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 14 of 25
15. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 15 of 25
16. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 16 of 25
17. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 17 of 25
18. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 18 of 25
19. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 19 of 25
20. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 20 of 25
21. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 21 of 25
22. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:Radio One 22 of 25
23. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 23 of 25
24. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 24 of 25
25. Black Music Month 2018 - UAC SingersSource:CS 25 of 25
The Latest:
- Black Music Month: Sade
- Don’t Miss The Wake County Schools Bus Driver Job Fair Happening Tonight!
- Prayers Up For NeNe And Gregg Leakes After Cancer Diagnosis
- Target Pulls Controversial “Baby Daddy” Father’s Day Card That Features Black Couple
- Kameelah Williams Reveals Reasons Behind 702 Split
- Jeff Friday Talks About The Success Of The American Black Film Festival
- Black Music Month: Jill Scott
- After 54 Years: Bill & Camille Cosby Are Reportedly Headed For A Divorce
- Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250
- FAB FINDS: 11 Pore Refining Masks That Will Have Your Skin Saying, ‘Thank You’
Black Music Month: Sade was originally published on majic945.com