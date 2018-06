Roland Martin and Ohio state rep. Alicia Reece discuss a recent Supreme Court ruling that upheld an Ohio law which many believe will open the door for voter suppression.

Roland Martin, Rep. Alicia Reece Discuss An Ohio Voting Rule That Impacts Us All was originally published on blackamericaweb.com