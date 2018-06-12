Killer Mike has long been known as a man who loves him some charitable deeds, and his latest is going to be a huge blessing for a lot of children as they make their way back to school this fall.

The Atlanta emcee, in collaboration with The Atlanta Hawks, Volcom and his Run The Jewels counterpart El-P, will open his own chain of Atlanta barbershops to students to provice free back-to-school haircuts at the end of the summer. Named The S.W.A.G. Shop, barbers will be compensated for both cuts and shaves given to children between the ages of 5-17 during the two-day span of the event.

Mike posted the announcement on Instagram, tagging his wife Shay, who co-owns the shops with him saying, “Me and @shaybigga making sure we doing our part. Thank u to all our customers, staff and the community’s we serve!”

The first special will be held at the barbershop on Edgewood Avenue on Saturday, July 28, while the event on Roosevelt Highway is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 4. Both will start at 10:00 a.m. and conclude at 3:00 p.m.

ATLiens, bring your kids on over to The S.W.A.G. Shops as summer wraps up for a free cut before school. Salute to Killer Mike for the good deed.

For The Kids: Killer Mike Is Offering Free Back-To-School Haircuts In Atlanta was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: