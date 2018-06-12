CLOSE
National
Home > National

For The Kids: Killer Mike Is Offering Free Back-To-School Haircuts In Atlanta

1 reads
Leave a comment
Sound On Sound Fest

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Killer Mike has long been known as a man who loves him some charitable deeds, and his latest is going to be a huge blessing for a lot of children as they make their way back to school this fall.

The Atlanta emcee, in collaboration with The Atlanta Hawks, Volcom and his Run The Jewels counterpart El-P, will open his own chain of Atlanta barbershops to students to provice free back-to-school haircuts at the end of the summer. Named The S.W.A.G. Shop, barbers will be compensated for both cuts and shaves given to children between the ages of 5-17 during the two-day span of the event.

Mike posted the announcement on Instagram, tagging his wife Shay, who co-owns the shops with him saying, “Me and @shaybigga making sure we doing our part. Thank u to all our customers, staff and the community’s we serve!”

The first special will be held at the barbershop on Edgewood Avenue on Saturday, July 28, while the event on Roosevelt Highway is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 4.  Both will start at 10:00 a.m. and conclude at 3:00 p.m.

ATLiens, bring your kids on over to The S.W.A.G. Shops as summer wraps up for a free cut before school. Salute to Killer Mike for the good deed.

For The Kids: Killer Mike Is Offering Free Back-To-School Haircuts In Atlanta was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

16 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading For The Kids: Killer Mike Is Offering Free Back-To-School Haircuts In Atlanta

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce, Jay Z OTR 2
Internet Detectives Are Convinced That Beyonce Is Pregnant…
 25 mins ago
06.13.18
Black Music Month: Mary J. Blige
 2 hours ago
06.13.18
Wow: This Pianist Puts A Soulful Twist On…
 17 hours ago
06.13.18
Do Your Big Feet Trip You Up When…
 17 hours ago
06.13.18
Warriors Fan Passes Jordan Bell A Clutch Henny…
 17 hours ago
06.13.18
2018 XXL Freshman Cover Proves The New Generation…
 17 hours ago
06.13.18
12 items
National Loving Day: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who…
 18 hours ago
06.12.18
Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner & Jon Hamm On…
 19 hours ago
06.13.18
Do Your Parents Pronounce Things Wrong All The…
 19 hours ago
06.13.18
Orlando Remembered: 6 Of The Most Touching Pulse…
 19 hours ago
06.13.18
We Might Be Getting Some New Collaboration Tracks…
 19 hours ago
06.13.18
Watch: Jay Rock Drops Episode One Of ‘Road…
 20 hours ago
06.13.18
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits That She Often Considered…
 22 hours ago
06.13.18
Watch: Marvel Drops Action-Packed ‘Luke Cage’ Trailer Ahead…
 22 hours ago
06.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close