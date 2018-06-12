0 reads Leave a comment
Are your feet on the, shall we say…long side.
Do people call you clown boots, big boat, or sea flipper?
Well…don’t let the haters get you down.
There’s someone out here doing it BIG for all the folks with a little more feet to handle. Check out yvngswag‘s moves below!
He made a way out of no way.
Go off.
Do Your Big Feet Trip You Up When Dancing? Well, This Guy Will Inspire You was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
16 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 16
2. STRIPE SLAYAGE2 of 16
3. RED ALERT3 of 16
4. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS4 of 16
5. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY5 of 16
6. RUCHED NOT RUSHED6 of 16
7. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL7 of 16
8. NATTY NECKLINES8 of 16
9. DENIM DELIGHT9 of 16
10. ROSE GOLD DREAMS10 of 16
11. ADD A HAT11 of 16
12. PERFECT IN PLAID12 of 16
13. HARK THE HERRINGBONE13 of 16
14. PRETTY IN PINK14 of 16
15. BE THE PRESENT15 of 16
16. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS16 of 16
comments – add yours