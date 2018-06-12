Second Young Woman Found Dead On Chicago’s West Side, Community Is Terrified Deaths May Be Linked

A group of concerned Chicagoans are terrified that two missing young women and the deaths of two others that went missing may be linked.

According to WGN News, since March, at least four women and girls have gone missing: Sadaria Davis, 15; Shantieya Smith, 26; Victoria Garrett, 15; and Anna Stanislawczyk, 18. They were all last seen very close to one another on the West side.

The most recent body identified from the group was Shantieya’s.

On Tuesday (June 12) the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that the body found unresponsive underneath a car in a garage was the 26-year-old’s. Police pronounced her dead at the scene, CBS Chicago reported.

CPD Officer Jose Jara told HelloBeautiful that there were pill bottles surrounding Shantieya’s body, but could not confirm if those bottles were empty and whether or not she ingested any pills prior to her death.

“It usually takes thirty days for a toxicology report to be completed,” Jara explained.

However, an autopsy on Shantieya did come back inconclusive, pending further investigation.

It’s been reported that Shantieya was last seen with a male acquaintance, but the man in question recently changed his phone number and has allegedly threatened her family, WGN noted. It’s unknown if the police consider this man a suspect in her death.

The first young woman confirmed dead of the missing four was Sadaria Davis.

As we previously reported, on May 11 Sadaria was found in a vacant West Garfield Park apartment complex some two weeks after she went missing from her home on April 25. The apartment complex was only 6 blocks away from her house.

While they have been rumors that her body was found missing organs and fingers, CPD and the medical examiner’s office have yet to confirm if that is true. An autopsy did find that there were no drugs in Sadaria’s system.

Her family is seeking answers about what happened to their precious 15-year-old.

Given that four young women have gone missing within such a close proximity of one another in a short amount of time, there has been much speculation that this may all be connected.

“We started noticing that young women were disappearing and nobody was finding them,” the Rev. Robin Hood said in a recent interview with WGN.

“Increasingly, the neighborhood began to talk about people that were missing. We know sometimes that people who are runaways or missing — they sometimes show up. But the fear that we have … is that these last four young ladies didn’t show up, and one of them is dead.”

He added: “It’s terrifying. It really doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out something is going on.”

Yet, Officer Jara told HB that right now, there isn’t any evidence that these incidents are connected.

“We are continuing to investigate the cases of all four women.”

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

