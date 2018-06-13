Black Music Month: Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige is an award-winning singer, writer, producer, and actress. She has managed to stay in the game across decades and still relate to various audiences. The Bronx native began her career as a background singer for Uptown Records in 1989. In 1992, she released her debut album, What’s 411? The album went multi-platinum and delivered hits like “You Remind Me” and “Real Love.” Mary J. Blige quickly became a household name and took the R&B genre by storm. After great success with her first album, Blige got more personal and released her second album, My Life, in 1994. With hits like “Be Without You”, “No More Drama” and “Family Affair” she created timeless music that touched many. As her career advanced she continued to be open with fans on albums like Share My World, Mary, and the Break Through.

After a great deal of success in the music industry, Mary decided to take her talents to the screen. Acting in movies like I Can Do Bad All By Myself, Rock of Ages, Betty & Coretta, and Black Nativity. Blige showcased her diversity not only in music but in acting. She also continued to advance her music career through these years. Her skills allowed for her to be nominated for Grammy’s, Oscars, Golden Globes, and many others.

Today, Mary J. Blige can be seen dominating both on and off screen. With appearances in hit shows like How To Get Away With Murder, Empire, as well as big screen films like Mudbound, she has established a long-term career. Despite many personal challenges Mary has been able to stay in the industry and turn her pain into art. She has received numerous nominations and accolades for both her acting and music. She continues to be a relatable figure to many while creating timeless work.

Top 5 Mary J. Blige Songs:

Family Affair

2. No More Drama

3. I’m Goin’ Down

4. Take Me As I Am

5. Just Fine

