Watch: Marvel Drops Action-Packed ‘Luke Cage’ Trailer Ahead Of Season 2 Premiere

Season 2 is less than 2 weeks out.

The second season of Marvel’s Luke Cage is on its way and now fans can enjoy a sneak peak of what to expect thanks to a new trailer that dropped earlier today. Hit the flip for some early fan reactions and tune in on June 22 via Netflix.

Watch: Marvel Drops Action-Packed ‘Luke Cage’ Trailer Ahead Of Season 2 Premiere was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

