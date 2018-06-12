CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

We Might Be Getting Some New Collaboration Tracks From Chance The Rapper And Vic Mensa In 2018

Bring Chicago back together!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Samsung Galaxy at Lollapalooza - Day 3

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

Though Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper came up together in Chicago, there has been some animosity between the two in more recent years. Whatever the case is with their former ill will, it looks like things are all good between the pair–and we might even be getting music out of them soon.

During a recent interview with Beats 1, Vic finally put all rumors of negativity toward his Chi Town pal to rest, but even more exciting is the fact that he teased some upcoming collaborations on the way. Vic spoke with host Ebro Darden saying, “We been in the studio plenty of times. We got a couple of really dope records, actually,” he continued. “There was a record that me, Chance, and Valee did at one of my cribs in Chicago.”

He didn’t provide any further details surrounding the music, but he did offer some insight on how their relationship has grown in more recent years. “That’s my brother through and through,” Mensa continued. “There was times when me and Chano ain’t have bus fare and the Milwaukee Ave. bus ain’t running, so we sleeping sideways in somebody’s abandoned car. I’ve been through a lot of shit with Chance. Brothers fight, [but] that’s been over with for some time now.”

Of course, the two rappers have collaborated on tracks before–including “Cocoa Butter Kisses” and “Suitcase”–but we haven’t gotten anything from them together in a few years. Here’s to hoping we get some new music from Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper in 2018.

We Might Be Getting Some New Collaboration Tracks From Chance The Rapper And Vic Mensa In 2018 was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

16 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading We Might Be Getting Some New Collaboration Tracks From Chance The Rapper And Vic Mensa In 2018

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce, Jay Z OTR 2
Internet Detectives Are Convinced That Beyonce Is Pregnant…
 28 mins ago
06.13.18
Black Music Month: Mary J. Blige
 2 hours ago
06.13.18
Wow: This Pianist Puts A Soulful Twist On…
 17 hours ago
06.13.18
Do Your Big Feet Trip You Up When…
 17 hours ago
06.13.18
Warriors Fan Passes Jordan Bell A Clutch Henny…
 17 hours ago
06.13.18
2018 XXL Freshman Cover Proves The New Generation…
 18 hours ago
06.13.18
12 items
National Loving Day: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who…
 18 hours ago
06.12.18
Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner & Jon Hamm On…
 19 hours ago
06.13.18
Do Your Parents Pronounce Things Wrong All The…
 19 hours ago
06.13.18
Orlando Remembered: 6 Of The Most Touching Pulse…
 19 hours ago
06.13.18
We Might Be Getting Some New Collaboration Tracks…
 19 hours ago
06.13.18
Watch: Jay Rock Drops Episode One Of ‘Road…
 20 hours ago
06.13.18
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits That She Often Considered…
 22 hours ago
06.13.18
Watch: Marvel Drops Action-Packed ‘Luke Cage’ Trailer Ahead…
 22 hours ago
06.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close