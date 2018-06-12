0 reads Leave a comment
Top Dawg Entertainment just dropped the first episode of a dope documentary titled Road To Redemption, which leads up to Jay Rock‘s upcoming album: Redemption.
The highly anticipated follow up to 90059 drops on June 15, but until then, the crew is giving fans a close-up look on how the project came to be. This is a dope look at not only the making of the album, but the making of Jay Rock. Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Ab Soul, and more make appearances in this dope behind-the-scenes of growing up in Watts.
Watch: Jay Rock Drops Episode One Of ‘Road To Redemption’ In Anticipation For His Upcoming Album was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com
